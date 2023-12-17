SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.38

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.38 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.18 ($0.42). SIG shares last traded at GBX 32.80 ($0.41), with a volume of 1,477,959 shares traded.

SIG Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £387.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation, roofing material, and sustainable building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, such as tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

See Also

