Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Saturday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Silver Spike Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.63.

Silver Spike Investment has a payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.

NASDAQ SSIC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

