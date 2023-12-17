Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

