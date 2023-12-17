Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

