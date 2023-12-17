Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE opened at $386.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

