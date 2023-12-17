Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE opened at $386.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

