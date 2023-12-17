Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.