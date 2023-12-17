Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

