Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

