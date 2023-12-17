Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

