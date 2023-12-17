Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

