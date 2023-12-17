Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 180,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,658,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

