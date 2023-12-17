Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4221 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

