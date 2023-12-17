Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

