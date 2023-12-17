Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 20.2% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 178,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 84,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 205,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

MDT stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.