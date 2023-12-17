Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

