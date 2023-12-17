Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $217.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

