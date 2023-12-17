Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,783,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 29,491,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CLCMF stock remained flat at C$2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.
About Sinch AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sinch AB (publ)
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.