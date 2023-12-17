Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,783,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 29,491,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock remained flat at C$2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

