Sinecera Capital LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,082 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 9.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

