Sinecera Capital LLC Sells 13,817 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Sinecera Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $86.18 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $305.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

