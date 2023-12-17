Sinecera Capital LLC Sells 35,890 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sinecera Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

