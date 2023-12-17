Sinecera Capital LLC Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

