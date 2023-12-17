Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 4,754,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

