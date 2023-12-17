Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SKY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

