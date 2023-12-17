Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $8.42 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.
Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
