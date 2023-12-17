Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $8.42 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRRTF

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.