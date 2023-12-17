SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stephens

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after buying an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

