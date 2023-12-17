Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Update

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Smart for Life Stock Down 50.0 %

Shares of Smart for Life stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298,875.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Smart for Life has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($7.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.49) by $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Smart for Life will post -50.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

