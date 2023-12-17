SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.00 and traded as high as C$25.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.57, with a volume of 524,681 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRU.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$28.50 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

