SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.00 and traded as high as C$25.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.57, with a volume of 524,681 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SRU.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$28.50 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on SRU.UN
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
