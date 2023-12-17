Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.48

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.48 ($25.25) and traded as high as €24.68 ($26.53). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.43 ($26.26), with a volume of 5,149,011 shares changing hands.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.48.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

