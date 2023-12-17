Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 579,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328 over the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

