Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

SONN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

