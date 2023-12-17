Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $31,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 183,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,334.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $31,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 183,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,334.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $483,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,185 shares of company stock valued at $551,099 and have sold 3,500 shares valued at $126,180. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

