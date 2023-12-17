SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 7.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $165.84 and a one year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.