SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.84 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

