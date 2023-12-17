SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.84 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.