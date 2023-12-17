SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lowered by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.00. 8,324,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.84 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.