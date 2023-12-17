SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.84 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

