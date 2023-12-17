SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 2.63% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Further Reading

