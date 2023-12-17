SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

