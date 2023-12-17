SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

