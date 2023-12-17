SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,445 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,956,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

