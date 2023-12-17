SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Increased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

