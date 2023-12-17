SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.