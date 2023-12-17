SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 2,836,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,899. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

