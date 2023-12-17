SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

