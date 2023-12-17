SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

