SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GWX opened at $30.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

