Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.22 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,305,221.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,503 shares of company stock worth $11,548,396. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

