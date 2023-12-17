Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.66. 105,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 107,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Standard Lithium from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.62.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

