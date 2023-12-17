Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.75. 12,466,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

