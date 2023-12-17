State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Lessened by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,672 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 7.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of State Street worth $195,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in State Street by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

